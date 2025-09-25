Make Informed Decisions with Globant S.A (GLOB) Stock Updates

In the past week, GLOB stock has gone up by 2.98%, with a monthly decline of -14.85% and a quarterly plunge of -34.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Globant S.A The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for GLOB’s stock, with a -55.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) is above average at 23.61x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GLOB is 42.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GLOB on September 25, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

GLOB stock’s latest price update

Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB)’s stock price has increased by 2.31% compared to its previous closing price of $56.73. However, the company has seen a 2.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-21 that AI is disrupting industries reliant on human labor or creative skills, forcing companies to adapt or risk obsolescence, as seen in past tech revolutions. Survival hinges on integrating AI into products and services, shifting to ‘human plus AI’ models, and moving up the value chain for differentiation. Stock performance reveals investor skepticism, with most of the 20 companies underperforming the S&P 500, indicating market concerns about adaptation success.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GLOB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GLOB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $78 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOB reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for GLOB stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLOB, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

GLOB Trading at -19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOB rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.24. In addition, Globant S.A saw -69.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Globant S.A stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.66%, with 3.67% for asset returns.

Based on Globant S.A (GLOB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $405.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Globant S.A (GLOB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.