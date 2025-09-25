Make Informed Decisions with Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) Stock Updates

The stock of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has gone up by 5.08% for the week, with a 43.49% rise in the past month and a 40.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.14% for BEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.77% for BEAM’s stock, with a 9.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BEAM is 91.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.90% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of BEAM was 2.64M shares.

BEAM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has dropped by -0.59% compared to previous close of $23.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that Two American originals united on one world stage CLERMONT, Ky. and FISHERS, Ind.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to BEAM, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at 20.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +41.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.73. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from FMR LLC, who sold 48,374 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Jul 30 ’25. After this action, FMR LLC now owns 2,073,665 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc, valued at $991,667 using the latest closing price.

Simon Amy, the Chief Medical Officer of Beam Therapeutics Inc, sold 876 shares at $20.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03 ’25, which means that Simon Amy is holding 64,864 shares at $17,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.4% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc stands at -6.61%. The total capital return value is set at -0.37%. Equity return is now at value -41.94%, with -30.05% for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$383.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.