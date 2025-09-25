MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MTSI has 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MTSI is 64.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTSI on September 25, 2025 was 814.04K shares.

MTSI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) has plunged by -1.66% when compared to previous closing price of $128.8, but the company has seen a -3.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will showcase its latest analog connectivity solutions at Stand C3419 during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Copenhagen, Denmark from September 29 to October 1, 2025.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI’s stock has fallen by -3.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.02% and a quarterly drop of -8.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.78% for MTSI’s stock, with a 1.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $125 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTSI reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for MTSI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTSI, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

MTSI Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.28. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc saw 22.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from OCAMPO SUSAN, who sold 150,000 shares at the price of $133.09 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, OCAMPO SUSAN now owns 3,372,186 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, valued at $19,963,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value -5.96%, with -3.77% for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $163.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 31.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.