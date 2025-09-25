Macerich Co (MAC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MAC is also noteworthy at 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MAC is 250.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.96% of that float. The average trading volume of MAC on September 25, 2025 was 1.73M shares.

MAC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) has plunged by -2.63% when compared to previous closing price of $17.12, but the company has seen a -5.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that MAC’s portfolio of premium shopping centers, focus on omnichannel retailing and the development of mixed-use assets are strengths despite growing e-commerce adoption.

MAC’s Market Performance

Macerich Co (MAC) has seen a -5.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.59% decline in the past month and a 5.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for MAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.37% for MAC’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 10th, 2025.

MAC Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.00. In addition, Macerich Co saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sold 9,500 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 3,587 shares of Macerich Co, valued at $163,068 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Devin Ignatius, the Director of Macerich Co, purchased 7,000 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Murphy Devin Ignatius is holding 9,118 shares at $114,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Macerich Co stands at -0.41%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -19.01%, with -5.86% for asset returns.

Based on Macerich Co (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $326.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Macerich Co (MAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.