LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for LZMH is 2.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LZMH on September 25, 2025 was 592.68K shares.

LZMH stock’s latest price update

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LZMH)’s stock price has plunge by 2.75%relation to previous closing price of $3.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-06-11 that Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

LZMH’s Market Performance

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) has experienced a -0.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.69% drop in the past month, and a -78.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for LZMH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for LZMH stock, with a simple moving average of -64.31% for the last 200 days.

LZMH Trading at -18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.72% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for LZMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for LZ Technology Holdings Ltd stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (LZMH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.