Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) has seen a 6.70% increase in the past week, with a -19.35% drop in the past month, and a -28.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for LOMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.57% for LOMA’s stock, with a -28.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) Right Now?

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21x compared to its average ratio. LOMA has 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LOMA is 119.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOMA on September 25, 2025 was 575.92K shares.

LOMA stock’s latest price update

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.89% in relation to its previous close of $7.89. However, the company has experienced a 6.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-21 that Loma Negra’s 2Q25 results show weak pricing, flat volumes, and collapsing margins, with inflation-adjusted EBITDA down 30% year-over-year. Volume growth is misleading, as it’s only a partial rebound from last year’s steep decline; sequential volumes remain flat or down. Free cash flow remains negative, debt is rising and short-term, and the company faces ongoing financial pressures without clear capital return plans.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOMA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LOMA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LOMA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOMA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LOMA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LOMA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

LOMA Trading at -19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOMA rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR saw -10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.93%, with 4.91% for asset returns.

Based on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $169.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.