Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) has seen a 2.78% increase in the past week, with a 8.61% gain in the past month, and a 6.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for LMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for LMT’s stock, with a 5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) Right Now?

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LMT is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LMT is 233.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for LMT on September 25, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

LMT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) has decreased by -0.09% when compared to last closing price of $486.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) between January 23, 2024 and July 21, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 26, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $440. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to LMT, setting the target price at $540 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

LMT Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $466.56. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corp saw -14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Paul Harry Edward III, who sold 707 shares at the price of $442.61 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, Paul Harry Edward III now owns 2,278 shares of Lockheed Martin Corp, valued at $312,923 using the latest closing price.

Lightfoot Robert M JR, the President Space of Lockheed Martin Corp, sold 3,213 shares at $442.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that Lightfoot Robert M JR is holding 2,000 shares at $1,421,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 73.06%, with 7.38% for asset returns.

Based on Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.