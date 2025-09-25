LiveOne Inc (LVO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO)’s stock price has dropped by -6.18% in relation to previous closing price of $0.5. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, announced today that it has increased its Bitcoin holdings to over $5 million. In addition, the company acquired an additional 347,000 shares of PodcastOne, bringing its total holdings to approximately 2.1 million shares since PODC became a public company.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LVO is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LVO is 90.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVO on September 25, 2025 was 864.25K shares.

LVO’s Market Performance

LVO’s stock has seen a -2.74% decrease for the week, with a -21.88% drop in the past month and a -43.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for LiveOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.88% for LVO’s stock, with a -43.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LVO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LVO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $2.80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LVO Trading at -21.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5097. In addition, LiveOne Inc saw -66.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -1.42%.

Based on LiveOne Inc (LVO), the company’s capital structure generated -0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.9. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$12.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveOne Inc (LVO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.