Linde Plc’s (LIN) Stock: A -0.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Linde Plc (LIN) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month, and a 3.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for LIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for LIN’s stock, with a 3.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) Right Now?

Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70x compared to its average ratio. LIN has 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LIN is 465.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIN on September 25, 2025 was 1.64M shares.

LIN stock’s latest price update

Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.21% compared to its previous closing price of $479.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-12 that Linde: Back To Buy As Headwinds Fade And Valuation Normalizes (Rating Upgrade)

Analysts’ Opinion of LIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LIN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LIN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $535 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIN reach a price target of $576. The rating they have provided for LIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 13th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LIN, setting the target price at $510 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

LIN Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIN fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $476.61. In addition, Linde Plc saw 0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIN starting from ANGEL STEPHEN F, who sold 50,309 shares at the price of $473.38 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, ANGEL STEPHEN F now owns 480,543 shares of Linde Plc, valued at $23,815,274 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Linde Plc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 17.51%, with 8.07% for asset returns.

Based on Linde Plc (LIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Linde Plc (LIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.