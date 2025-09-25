LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.12% in relation to its previous close of $5.35. However, the company has experienced a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 9, 2025 10:00 AM EDT Company Participants David Bourdon – CEO & Director Ryan McGroarty – CFO & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Craig Hettenbach – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Craig Hettenbach VP & Equity Analyst All right. Great. Good morning, everyone.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LFST is 155.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LFST on September 25, 2025 was 2.63M shares.

LFST’s Market Performance

LFST’s stock has seen a 5.05% increase for the week, with a 0.37% rise in the past month and a 9.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for LifeStance Health Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for LFST’s stock, with a -13.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $8 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFST reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for LFST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27th, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to LFST, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

LFST Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc saw -20.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Silversmith Partners I GP, LLC, who sold 3,592,357 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Silversmith Partners I GP, LLC now owns 14,324,197 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc, valued at $18,213,250 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DARREN M., the Director of LifeStance Health Group Inc, sold 8,407,643 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18 ’25, which means that BLACK DARREN M. is holding 33,524,715 shares at $42,626,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -1.11%, with -0.76% for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $39.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.