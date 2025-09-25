Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) has decreased by -10.70% when compared to last closing price of $7.9.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”) a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that on September 22, 2025, the Lifecore compensation committee approved the grant under Lifecore’s Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) of a restricted stock unit (“RSU”) award with respect to 15,000 shares of its common stock and stock options for 30,000 shares of common stock to a newly hired employee of Lifecore. The RSU award and stock options were granted on September 22, 2025, pursuant to the offer letter between Lifecore and the employee, and as a material inducement to the employee joining Lifecore.

Is It Worth Investing in Lifecore Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: LFCR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LFCR is 33.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LFCR on September 25, 2025 was 155.61K shares.

LFCR’s Market Performance

LFCR stock saw a decrease of -8.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.05% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.25% for LFCR’s stock, with a 2.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LFCR Trading at -5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFCR fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Lifecore Biomedical Inc saw 41.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFCR starting from English Aron R., who sold 1,139,504 shares at the price of $6.50 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, English Aron R. now owns 414,599 shares of Lifecore Biomedical Inc, valued at $7,411,562 using the latest closing price.

English Aron R., the 10% Owner of Lifecore Biomedical Inc, sold 150,419 shares at $7.12 during a trade that took place back on May 28 ’25, which means that English Aron R. is holding 264,180 shares at $1,071,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifecore Biomedical Inc stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -76.41%, with -15.09% for asset returns.

Based on Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at -14.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.