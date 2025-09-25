LendingClub Corp (LC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.56x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LC is 111.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of LC was 1.77M shares.

LC stock’s latest price update

The stock of LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has decreased by -1.92% when compared to last closing price of $16.7. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-08 that SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOFI) chief executive officer recently stated at a conference that the fintech company is targeting 30% member growth and 20% revenue growth.

LC’s Market Performance

LC’s stock has fallen by -7.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly rise of 37.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for LendingClub Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.08% for LC’s stock, with a 23.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to LC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

LC Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.91. In addition, LendingClub Corp saw 47.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from ARMSTRONG ANNIE, who sold 5,333 shares at the price of $17.19 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, ARMSTRONG ANNIE now owns 379,584 shares of LendingClub Corp, valued at $91,674 using the latest closing price.

LaBenne Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of LendingClub Corp, sold 20,903 shares at $17.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that LaBenne Andrew is holding 181,750 shares at $356,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 5.50%, with 0.73% for asset returns.

Based on LendingClub Corp (LC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -83.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $123.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, LendingClub Corp (LC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.