Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) is above average at 8.78x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LEG is 131.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEG on September 25, 2025 was 2.26M shares.

LEG stock’s latest price update

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.32% compared to its previous closing price of $9.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that Leggett & Platt’s capitalization on restructuring efforts continues to pay off with improved efficiency and profitability. Robust liquidity is the cornerstone of its recovery and growth prospects amid potential opportunities in the housing market. Stock underpricing now makes sense as improved fundamentals justify its upside.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG’s stock has fallen by -3.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.93% and a quarterly drop of -1.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Leggett & Platt, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for LEG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on October 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for LEG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

LEG Trading at -5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Inc saw -31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt, Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 18.68%, with 3.77% for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$288.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.