LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR (LTM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR (NYSE: LTM) has decreased by -3.38% when compared to last closing price of $45.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR (NYSE: LTM) Right Now?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR (NYSE: LTM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LTM is at 3.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LTM is 272.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for LTM on September 25, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

LTM’s Market Performance

LTM’s stock has seen a -6.63% decrease for the week, with a -9.62% drop in the past month and a 10.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.57% for LTM’s stock, with a 23.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LTM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for LTM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on October 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

LTM Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTM fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.57. In addition, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR saw 69.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 161.29%, with 7.44% for asset returns.

Based on LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR (LTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. ADR (LTM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.