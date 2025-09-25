Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) has gone up by 17.14% for the week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month and a 47.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.85% for LTRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for LTRN’s stock, with a 18.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LTRN is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LTRN is 8.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.60% of that float. The average trading volume for LTRN on September 25, 2025 was 258.53K shares.

LTRN stock’s latest price update

Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.53% in comparison to its previous close of $4.07, however, the company has experienced a 17.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clinical Trial Results, LP-184.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTRN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LTRN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LTRN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $32 based on the research report published on October 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LTRN Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRN rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Lantern Pharma Inc saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRN starting from Fletcher Aaron G.L., who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $3.09 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Fletcher Aaron G.L. now owns 49,957 shares of Lantern Pharma Inc, valued at $123,600 using the latest closing price.

Kreis Leslie W., the 10% Owner of Lantern Pharma Inc, sold 40,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13 ’25, which means that Kreis Leslie W. is holding 49,957 shares at $123,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.69% for the present operating margin

-0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantern Pharma Inc stands at -191.24%. The total capital return value is set at -1.64%. Equity return is now at value -88.59%, with -72.63% for asset returns.

Based on Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -123.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 432.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.