Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) has decreased by -0.10% when compared to last closing price of $31.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

Is It Worth Investing in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) Right Now?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.78x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KD is 226.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of KD was 2.58M shares.

KD’s Market Performance

The stock of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has seen a -0.85% decrease in the past week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month, and a -23.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for KD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.29% for KD stock, with a simple moving average of -12.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on November 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to KD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

KD Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.94. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc saw 32.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Khurana Vineet, who sold 26,451 shares at the price of $39.14 back on Jun 02 ’25. After this action, Khurana Vineet now owns 73,278 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc, valued at $1,035,359 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 26.55%, with 2.73% for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.55 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.