Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (KUKE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: KUKE)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.41% in comparison to its previous close of $1.37, however, the company has experienced a -24.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-12 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: KUKE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KUKE is -0.01.

The public float for KUKE is 3.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On September 25, 2025, KUKE’s average trading volume was 25.31K shares.

KUKE’s Market Performance

KUKE’s stock has seen a -24.53% decrease for the week, with a -24.91% drop in the past month and a -59.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.40% for Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.31% for KUKE’s stock, with a -61.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KUKE Trading at -39.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KUKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KUKE fell by -24.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6065. In addition, Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR saw -82.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KUKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.41% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR stands at -0.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.73%. Equity return is now at value -218.47%, with -25.56% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -46.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$48.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kuke Music Holding Ltd ADR (KUKE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.