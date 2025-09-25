Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 4.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KRRO is 5.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRRO on September 25, 2025 was 168.42K shares.

KRRO stock’s latest price update

Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRRO)’s stock price has soared by 8.75% in relation to previous closing price of $35.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences for the month of September:

KRRO’s Market Performance

Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) has experienced a 26.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 91.98% rise in the past month, and a 222.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.84% for KRRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.72% for KRRO’s stock, with a 63.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KRRO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for KRRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $74 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRRO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for KRRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to KRRO, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

KRRO Trading at 72.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.86%, as shares surge +90.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRRO rose by +26.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.89. In addition, Korro Bio Inc saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRRO starting from Agarwal Vineet, who sold 800 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Nov 11 ’24. After this action, Agarwal Vineet now owns 0 shares of Korro Bio Inc, valued at $56,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.69% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Korro Bio Inc stands at -14.54%. The total capital return value is set at -0.6%. Equity return is now at value -58.34%, with -42.49% for asset returns.

Based on Korro Bio Inc (KRRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$88.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Korro Bio Inc (KRRO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.