Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) has surged by 1.26% when compared to previous closing price of $35.05, but the company has seen a 7.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (“Kodiak” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (the “Issuer”), priced its previously announced private offering (the “Offering”) of an additional $170 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the “Additional 2033 Notes”) and an additional $30 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.750% of senior unsecured notes due 2035 (the “Additio.

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) is above average at 39.90x. The 36-month beta value for KGS is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KGS is 64.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.93% of that float. The average trading volume of KGS on September 25, 2025 was 1.81M shares.

KGS’s Market Performance

The stock of Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) has seen a 7.58% increase in the past week, with a 3.35% rise in the past month, and a 4.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for KGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for KGS’s stock, with a -4.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for KGS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for KGS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $36 based on the research report published on October 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGS reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for KGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KGS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

KGS Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGS rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.40. In addition, Kodiak Gas Services Inc saw 19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KGS starting from Frontier TopCo Partnership, L., who sold 10,000,000 shares at the price of $34.21 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Frontier TopCo Partnership, L. now owns 19,762,573 shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc, valued at $342,110,000 using the latest closing price.

Frontier TopCo Partnership, L., the 10% Owner of Kodiak Gas Services Inc, sold 3,222,338 shares at $36.02 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Frontier TopCo Partnership, L. is holding 31,548,985 shares at $116,052,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kodiak Gas Services Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 6.16%, with 1.85% for asset returns.

Based on Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $533.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.