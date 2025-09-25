Klarna Group plc (KLAR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.35% in relation to its previous close of $42.86. However, the company has experienced a -7.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, today announced that over a million Americans have signed up to its debit-first Klarna Card in just 11 weeks, showing that today’s shopper demands payments options that are simple, transparent, and on their terms. Launched in the US on 4 July, the Klarna Card has quickly resonated with consumers looking for more freedom in how they pay, whether paying instantly with debit or spreading the cost over time. Americans.

Is It Worth Investing in Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) Right Now?

The average trading volume of KLAR on September 25, 2025 was 9.23M shares.

KLAR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.66% for KLAR’s stock, with a -5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAR

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAR reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for KLAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2025.

KLAR Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.58% of loss for the given period.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Klarna Group plc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%.

Based on Klarna Group plc (KLAR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $427.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -31.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Klarna Group plc (KLAR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.