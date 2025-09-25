Kirby Corp (KEX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, KEX stock has gone up by 0.96%, with a monthly decline of -14.80% and a quarterly plunge of -25.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Kirby Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.71% for KEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corp (NYSE: KEX) Right Now?

Kirby Corp (NYSE: KEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.80x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KEX is 55.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of KEX was 843.27K shares.

KEX stock’s latest price update

Kirby Corp (NYSE: KEX)'s stock price has dropped by -3.43% in relation to previous closing price of $86.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KEX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $91 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEX reach a price target of $126. The rating they have provided for KEX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to KEX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

KEX Trading at -15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.48. In addition, Kirby Corp saw -32.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

MILLER SCOTT P, the VP – CIO of Kirby Corp, sold 3,545 shares at $109.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06 ’25, which means that MILLER SCOTT P is holding 2,000 shares at $386,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corp stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.11%, with 5.07% for asset returns.

Based on Kirby Corp (KEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $652.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kirby Corp (KEX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.