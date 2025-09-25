Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a 7.91% gain in the past month, and a 28.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for KRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for KRC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) Right Now?

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRC is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KRC is 117.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on September 25, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

KRC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) has plunged by -1.47% when compared to previous closing price of $44.33, but the company has seen a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-21 that U.S. equity markets notched another series of record highs this past week after the Federal Reserve resumed its rate-cutting cycle following a nine-month pause and affirmed a “cautiously dovish” pivot. The Fed’s decision to lower rates by a quarter point to 4.25% carried surprising unity following months of contentious political maneuvering, with all 12 members backing a rate cut. A bit unsettling for policymakers, longer-term yields rose this week, driven primarily by surprisingly solid retail sales and a dip in initial jobless claims that reversed a prior-week surge.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $47 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 04th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underperform” to KRC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

KRC Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.83. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Paratte A. Robert, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $44.00 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Paratte A. Robert now owns 84,061 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp, valued at $154,016 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 4.06%, with 1.95% for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $735.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.