KB Home (KBH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 8.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KBH is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for KBH is 65.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. On September 25, 2025, KBH’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH’s stock has seen a -4.08% decrease for the week, with a -2.15% drop in the past month and a 20.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for KB Home The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for KBH’s stock, with a 3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBH reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for KBH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to KBH, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

KBH Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.75. In addition, KB Home saw -28.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from McGibney Robert V., who sold 14,000 shares at the price of $53.52 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, McGibney Robert V. now owns 78,345 shares of KB Home, valued at $749,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 14.07%, with 8.12% for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $822.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KB Home (KBH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.