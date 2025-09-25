Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stock Experiences 7.35% Monthly Change

In the past week, JEF stock has gone up by 0.27%, with a monthly gain of 7.35% and a quarterly surge of 19.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for JEF’s stock, with a 9.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) is above average at 25.29x. The 36-month beta value for JEF is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for JEF is 164.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of JEF on September 25, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

JEF stock’s latest price update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.10% in comparison to its previous close of $68.14, however, the company has experienced a 0.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Manhattan. The meeting will include management presentations from Rich Handler, our Chief Executive Officer, Brian Friedman, our President, and leaders of our major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management. To register for the event, which will be hosted both in-person and virtually, invest.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to JEF, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

JEF Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.18. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc saw 7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, who sold 393,397 shares at the price of $72.17 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, FRIEDMAN BRIAN P now owns 560,507 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, valued at $28,393,256 using the latest closing price.

HANDLER RICHARD B, the CEO of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sold 400,000 shares at $72.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that HANDLER RICHARD B is holding 14,971,288 shares at $28,902,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 5.75%, with 0.89% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.