Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF)’s stock price has increased by 3.25% compared to its previous closing price of $10.76. However, the company has seen a -3.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jamf, (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today shared key success metrics of its new Global Partner Program. The program was launched in August 2024 to accelerate the growth of Jamf’s channel partners and managed service providers (MSPs), and 12 months later, the program is delivering measurable results. Since implementing the Global Partner Program, Jamf has streamlined partner-led deal registrations, allowing for real-time visibi.

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JAMF is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JAMF is 72.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.24% of that float. On September 25, 2025, JAMF’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

JAMF’s Market Performance

The stock of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has seen a -3.14% decrease in the past week, with a 30.09% rise in the past month, and a 22.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for JAMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.46% for JAMF stock, with a simple moving average of -4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAMF reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for JAMF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 06th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JAMF, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

JAMF Trading at 24.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +27.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp saw -39.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from Bucaria Michelle, who sold 15,393 shares at the price of $9.37 back on Jun 17 ’25. After this action, Bucaria Michelle now owns 257,473 shares of Jamf Holding Corp, valued at $144,255 using the latest closing price.

Bucaria Michelle, the CPO of Jamf Holding Corp, sold 5,712 shares at $9.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16 ’25, which means that Bucaria Michelle is holding 272,866 shares at $54,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -6.68%, with -2.70% for asset returns.

Based on Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$22.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1450.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.