Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK): A Technical Analysis

JACK has 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for JACK is 17.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JACK on September 25, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

JACK stock’s latest price update

Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK)’s stock price has soared by 3.86% in relation to previous closing price of $18.4. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Halloween–Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is making Halloween bigger, bolder, and better than ever. Back for its fifth year, the Monster Taco returns—this time alongside an all-new lineup of oversized favorites and limited-time offerings designed to satisfy even the scariest cravings. At the center of it all is the brand-new Monster Munchie Meal, a crave-worthy combo designed for ultimate snacking. This monster-sized meal includes two Monster Tacos, a Monster Mozzarella Stick,.

JACK’s Market Performance

Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) has experienced a 2.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.59% rise in the past month, and a 11.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for JACK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for JACK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on June 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JACK reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for JACK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 27th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to JACK, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

JACK Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.96. In addition, Jack In The Box, Inc saw -56.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from MOUNT CARL, who sold 589 shares at the price of $19.74 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, MOUNT CARL now owns 20,693 shares of Jack In The Box, Inc, valued at $11,627 using the latest closing price.

Piano Steven, the SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of Jack In The Box, Inc, sold 152 shares at $29.07 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Piano Steven is holding 25,732 shares at $4,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack In The Box, Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%.

Based on Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $138.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 50.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.