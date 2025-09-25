Jabil Inc (JBL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, JBL stock has gone up by 5.45%, with a monthly gain of 7.87% and a quarterly surge of 4.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Jabil Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for JBL stock, with a simple moving average of 29.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is 43.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBL is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JBL is 104.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On September 25, 2025, JBL’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

JBL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) has plunged by -3.91% when compared to previous closing price of $234.45, but the company has seen a 5.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. investors.com reported 2025-09-24 that As Palantir and Amazon target buy zones, strong demand from top funds have Jabil stock testing a breakout with earnings due.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for JBL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for JBL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $245 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to JBL, setting the target price at $151 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

JBL Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBL rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.60. In addition, Jabil Inc saw 97.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBL starting from MONDELLO MARK T, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $200.02 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, MONDELLO MARK T now owns 1,400,190 shares of Jabil Inc, valued at $4,000,491 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jabil Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 32.41%, with 3.20% for asset returns.

Based on Jabil Inc (JBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jabil Inc (JBL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.