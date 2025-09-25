Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.94% in comparison to its previous close of $0.71, however, the company has experienced a 16.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (Iterum), a company focused on delivering next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today provided a general business update.

Is It Worth Investing in Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) Right Now?

ITRM has 36-month beta value of 3.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ITRM is 43.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITRM on September 25, 2025 was 820.75K shares.

ITRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) has seen a 16.40% increase in the past week, with a 8.18% rise in the past month, and a -24.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for ITRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.12% for ITRM’s stock, with a -34.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITRM

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITRM reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for ITRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2021.

ITRM Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRM rose by +16.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6835. In addition, Iterum Therapeutics Plc saw -26.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRM starting from Dunne Michael W., who purchased 15,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Aug 08 ’25. After this action, Dunne Michael W. now owns 235,001 shares of Iterum Therapeutics Plc, valued at $10,854 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRM

The total capital return value is set at -0.62%.

Based on Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at -8.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.