Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for IONS is 158.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of IONS was 2.47M shares.

IONS stock’s latest price update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.19% in comparison to its previous close of $62.57, however, the company has experienced a 4.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Ionis’ zilganersen hits its phase III goal in Alexander disease, paving the way for a potential FDA filing in early 2026.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS’s stock has risen by 4.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 52.89% and a quarterly rise of 59.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.79% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.61% for IONS’s stock, with a 69.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $70 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to IONS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

IONS Trading at 30.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +51.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.87. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 49.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from O’NEIL PATRICK R., who sold 1,700 shares at the price of $64.58 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, O’NEIL PATRICK R. now owns 57,130 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $109,787 using the latest closing price.

Baroldi Joseph, the EVP, Chief Business Officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 11,950 shares at $62.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09 ’25, which means that Baroldi Joseph is holding 31,926 shares at $742,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.28% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -59.83%, with -9.44% for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$475.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.