ioneer Ltd ADR (IONR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ioneer Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: IONR) has increased by 24.93% when compared to last closing price of $3.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ioneer Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: IONR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IONR is at 0.81.

The public float for IONR is 58.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume for IONR on September 25, 2025 was 31.58K shares.

IONR’s Market Performance

IONR’s stock has seen a 23.53% increase for the week, with a 38.90% rise in the past month and a 74.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.36% for ioneer Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.96% for IONR’s stock, with a 19.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IONR Trading at 31.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +34.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONR rose by +23.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, ioneer Ltd ADR saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IONR

The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -4.25%, with -4.16% for asset returns.

Based on ioneer Ltd ADR (IONR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -465.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ioneer Ltd ADR (IONR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.