International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.24% in relation to its previous close of $62.39. However, the company has experienced a -1.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-08 that IFF’s DEB platform makes its first big commercial splash with a new laundry detergent launch focused on softness, cleaning power, and sustainability.

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IFF is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IFF is 252.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IFF on September 25, 2025 was 2.12M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) has seen a -1.26% decrease in the past week, with a -6.85% drop in the past month, and a -15.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for IFF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for IFF stock, with a simple moving average of -18.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFF

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to IFF, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on May 08th of the current year.

IFF Trading at -7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.98. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc saw -38.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from FRIBOURG PAUL J, who purchased 15,450 shares at the price of $64.80 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, FRIBOURG PAUL J now owns 15,450 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, valued at $1,001,183 using the latest closing price.

Fyrwald J Erik, the Chief Executive Officer of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, purchased 15,300 shares at $64.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07 ’25, which means that Fyrwald J Erik is holding 77,370 shares at $993,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -2.74%, with -1.41% for asset returns.

Based on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.