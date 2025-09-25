Interlink Electronics (LINK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LINK is 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LINK is 1.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LINK on September 25, 2025 was 65.88K shares.

LINK stock’s latest price update

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ: LINK)’s stock price has soared by 23.32% in relation to previous closing price of $11.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) (the “Company”), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, today announced that it will issue a 50% common stock dividend on October 28, 2025 to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2025 (the “Stock Dividend”). The Company expects its common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the dividend-adjusted price on October 29, 2025.

LINK’s Market Performance

Interlink Electronics (LINK) has experienced a 28.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 54.64% rise in the past month, and a 156.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.10% for LINK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.21% for LINK’s stock, with a 101.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LINK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LINK stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LINK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LINK in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $10 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

LINK Trading at 68.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LINK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.32%, as shares surge +60.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LINK rose by +28.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Interlink Electronics saw 281.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LINK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Interlink Electronics stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -15.12%, with -12.27% for asset returns.

Based on Interlink Electronics (LINK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interlink Electronics (LINK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.