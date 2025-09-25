Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) has dropped by -6.58% compared to previous close of $3.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG www.integraresources.com VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ITR) (NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce that the updated Mine Plan of Operations (“MPO”) for the DeLamar Project (“DeLamar” or the “Project”) has been determined by the United States Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) to have met the content requirements of the United States Code of Federal Regulations (“CFR”), Title 43 Subpart 3809.

Is It Worth Investing in Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) Right Now?

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 52.11x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ITRG is 151.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ITRG was 1.51M shares.

ITRG’s Market Performance

ITRG stock saw an increase of 6.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 39.22% and a quarterly increase of 77.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.70% for Integra Resources Corp (ITRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.50% for ITRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 90.57% for the last 200 days.

ITRG Trading at 39.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRG rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Integra Resources Corp saw 198.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra Resources Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 15.61%, with 8.54% for asset returns.

Based on Integra Resources Corp (ITRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 332.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.