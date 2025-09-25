INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for INEO is 16.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of INEO was 93.05K shares.

INEO stock’s latest price update

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: INEO)’s stock price has plunge by 5.48%relation to previous closing price of $0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Driving Hydrogen Innovation to Power Singapore’s Green Plan 2030 SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INNEOVA Holdings Limited (“INNEOVA Holdings” or the “Company”), (Nasdaq: INEO), a Singapore-based solutions provider focused on maximising uptime, optimising total cost of ownership, and extending asset longevity through sustainable engineering, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, INNEOVA Engineering Pte.

INEO’s Market Performance

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) has seen a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.59% gain in the past month and a -22.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.47% for INEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for INEO’s stock, with a -32.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INEO Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.79% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for INEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for INNEOVA Holdings Ltd stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%.

Based on INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7.

Conclusion

To sum up, INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.