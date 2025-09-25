Immunic Inc (IMUX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has dropped by -0.59% compared to previous close of $0.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-09-25 that Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) has presented clinical trial data suggesting its oral therapy, vidofludimus calcium, could help slow disability in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis, a form of the disease that remains difficult to treat. The results were shared at the annual congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis in Barcelona, one of the largest gatherings of neurologists and researchers in the field.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMUX is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IMUX is 95.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMUX on September 25, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

IMUX’s Market Performance

IMUX’s stock has seen a 4.04% increase for the week, with a -0.69% drop in the past month and a 23.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for Immunic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for IMUX’s stock, with a -9.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMUX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IMUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 25th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IMUX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

IMUX Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8343. In addition, Immunic Inc saw -45.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Nash Duane, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Nash Duane now owns 36,032 shares of Immunic Inc, valued at $16,694 using the latest closing price.

Tardio Jason, the President and COO of Immunic Inc, purchased 12,512 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05 ’25, which means that Tardio Jason is holding 12,512 shares at $9,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-923.38% for the present operating margin

-0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunic Inc stands at -893.3%. The total capital return value is set at -3.09%. Equity return is now at value -208.93%, with -137.69% for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -92.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$100.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 292.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunic Inc (IMUX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.