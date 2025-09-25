Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IMRX is 29.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of IMRX was 934.93K shares.

IMRX stock’s latest price update

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX)’s stock price has plunge by 7.45%relation to previous closing price of $8.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Immuneering Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Proposed Concurrent Placement to Sanofi

IMRX’s Market Performance

Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has seen a 14.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 55.13% gain in the past month and a 205.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.64% for IMRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.64% for IMRX’s stock, with a 233.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMRX

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMRX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for IMRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IMRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

IMRX Trading at 75.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares surge +55.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMRX rose by +14.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +303.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Immuneering Corp saw 187.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

HAUSMAN DIANA, the Director of Immuneering Corp, purchased 3,000 shares at $3.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02 ’25, which means that HAUSMAN DIANA is holding 3,000 shares at $10,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -88.22% for the present operating margin
  • -0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Immuneering Corp stands at -85.54%. The total capital return value is set at -1.97%. Equity return is now at value -130.47%, with -106.07% for asset returns.

Based on Immuneering Corp (IMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$63.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 430.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immuneering Corp (IMRX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

