Illumina Inc (ILMN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.99% in comparison to its previous close of $99.37, however, the company has experienced a -6.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is 11.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ILMN is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ILMN is 149.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. On September 25, 2025, ILMN’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

ILMN’s Market Performance

ILMN stock saw a decrease of -6.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.27% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Illumina Inc (ILMN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for ILMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ILMN stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for ILMN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ILMN in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $94 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILMN reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for ILMN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to ILMN, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

ILMN Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILMN fell by -6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.99. In addition, Illumina Inc saw -28.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILMN starting from Dhingra Ankur, who purchased 6,100 shares at the price of $81.21 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Dhingra Ankur now owns 24,906 shares of Illumina Inc, valued at $495,381 using the latest closing price.

Thaysen Jacob, the Chief Executive Officer of Illumina Inc, purchased 6,500 shares at $80.88 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Thaysen Jacob is holding 77,540 shares at $525,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Illumina Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 68.11%, with 20.68% for asset returns.

Based on Illumina Inc (ILMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$725.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Illumina Inc (ILMN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.