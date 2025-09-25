iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.09% compared to its previous closing price of $2.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-15 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia is joining forces with Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) for the organization’s ninth biennial one-hour, commercial-free special airing Friday, August 15, at 8 p.m. ET and PT / 7 p.m. CT. The live event will be available for the first time to iHeartRadio listeners nationwide through a dedicated audio-only stream across all iHeart Country broadcast radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app. The hour-long special will air on iHeart’s stations as well as simultaneou.

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IHRT is also noteworthy at 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IHRT is 115.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.88% of that float. The average trading volume of IHRT on September 25, 2025 was 811.22K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

The stock of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has seen a -5.92% decrease in the past week, with a 20.54% rise in the past month, and a 56.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for IHRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.47% for IHRT’s stock, with a 45.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on November 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

IHRT Trading at 22.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc saw 65.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchased 117,371 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 4,558,760 shares of iHeartMedia Inc, valued at $256,972 using the latest closing price.

SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI, the Director of iHeartMedia Inc, purchased 292 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI is holding 153 shares at $498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$378.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.