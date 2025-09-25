Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Stock Observes 17.28% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, IDYA stock has gone up by 5.03%, with a monthly gain of 3.89% and a quarterly surge of 16.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for Ideaya Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.81% for IDYA’s stock, with a 17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDYA is 0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IDYA is 80.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDYA on September 25, 2025 was 1.11M shares.

IDYA stock’s latest price update

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.00% in relation to its previous close of $25.93. However, the company has experienced a 5.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-08 that I am upgrading IDEAYA Biosciences to a “Strong Buy” due to multiple positive clinical updates and robust pipeline progress. Darovasertib showed strong interim phase 2 data in neoadjuvant uveal melanoma, achieving tumor shrinkage, reduced radiation, and improved vision. IDE849 demonstrated high objective response rates in SCLC and NECs, with expansion potential into other solid tumors and combination therapies.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $50 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 04th, 2025.

IDYA Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.21. In addition, Ideaya Biosciences Inc saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.89% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideaya Biosciences Inc stands at -47.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -35.09%, with -32.93% for asset returns.

Based on Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$326.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 308.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.