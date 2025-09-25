Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IEP is 29.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 41.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IEP on September 25, 2025 was 727.03K shares.

IEP stock’s latest price update

Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP)’s stock price has increased by 1.10% compared to its previous closing price of $8.18. However, the company has seen a 0.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-05 that SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Icahn Enterprises L.P.

IEP’s Market Performance

Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) has seen a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.08% decline in the past month and a 0.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for IEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for IEP stock, with a simple moving average of -8.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for IEP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 18th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to IEP, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

IEP Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L P saw -38.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Icahn Enterprises L P stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -21.56%, with -3.96% for asset returns.

Based on Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $467.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 80.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.