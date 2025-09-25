HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HSBC is 3.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSBC on September 25, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

HSBC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has plunged by -1.73% when compared to previous closing price of $69.89, but the company has seen a -1.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. pymnts.com reported 2025-09-25 that HSBC said it made a breakthrough in using quantum computing in the finance world. The banking giant said its work with a team from IBM uncovered “the world’s first-known empirical evidence of the potential value of current quantum computers for solving real-world problems in algorithmic bond trading,” according to a Thursday (Sept.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC’s stock has fallen by -1.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.87% and a quarterly rise of 13.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.91% for HSBC Holdings plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for HSBC’s stock, with a 18.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSBC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSBC reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for HSBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

HSBC Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.70. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 52.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 10.69%, with 0.58% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -4.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.