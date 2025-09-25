Hologic, Inc (HOLX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is 27.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HOLX is 220.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On September 25, 2025, HOLX’s average trading volume was 1.99M shares.

HOLX stock’s latest price update

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.83% in relation to its previous close of $67.64. However, the company has experienced a -2.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Hologic set to end sales of Fluoroscan InSight FD in 2025 but sees strong momentum from DXA systems and broader business growth.

HOLX’s Market Performance

Hologic, Inc (HOLX) has experienced a -2.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month, and a 3.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for HOLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.05% for HOLX’s stock, with a 2.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $80 based on the research report published on August 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2025.

HOLX Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.37. In addition, Hologic, Inc saw -18.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from MACMILLAN STEPHEN P, who sold 138,358 shares at the price of $66.97 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, MACMILLAN STEPHEN P now owns 1,234,624 shares of Hologic, Inc, valued at $9,266,118 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic, Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 11.38%, with 6.30% for asset returns.

Based on Hologic, Inc (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hologic, Inc (HOLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.