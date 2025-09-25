Hinge Health Inc’s (HNGE) Stock: A -9.58% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Hinge Health Inc (HNGE) has gone down by -9.70% for the week, with a -6.80% drop in the past month and a 14.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.38% for HNGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.58% for HNGE’s stock, with a 5.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hinge Health Inc (NYSE: HNGE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HNGE is 12.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HNGE on September 25, 2025 was 992.79K shares.

HNGE stock’s latest price update

Hinge Health Inc (NYSE: HNGE)’s stock price has plunge by -5.24%relation to previous closing price of $54.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-09-04 that Hinge Health Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Perez joins ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer to talk quarterly results, launching an in-person provider network, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNGE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HNGE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HNGE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $56 based on the research report published on September 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNGE reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for HNGE stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to HNGE, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

HNGE Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.76% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNGE starting from Bessemer Venture Partners X L., who sold 725,066 shares at the price of $32.00 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Bessemer Venture Partners X L. now owns 0 shares of Hinge Health Inc, valued at $23,202,112 using the latest closing price.

Atomico Advisors IV, Ltd., the 10% Owner of Hinge Health Inc, sold 2,651,103 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Atomico Advisors IV, Ltd. is holding 0 shares at $84,835,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.14% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hinge Health Inc stands at -1.1%. The total capital return value is set at -1.45%. Equity return is now at value -2.83%, with -1.83% for asset returns.

Based on Hinge Health Inc (HNGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$25.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hinge Health Inc (HNGE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.