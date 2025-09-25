High Tide Inc (HITI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI) has dropped by -1.03% compared to previous close of $3.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marijuanastocks.com reported 2025-09-24 that In 2025, the U.S. cannabis industry will have shown substantial progress at a steady pace. Even with a recent drop in value for the U.S. legal markets, people still see potential in the sector. This success is significant in ways that could matter before 2026. Legislative and regulatory actions, which include renewed efforts for banking reform and, more recently, the rescheduling of cannabis.

Is It Worth Investing in High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HITI is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HITI is 74.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% of that float. On September 25, 2025, HITI’s average trading volume was 759.22K shares.

HITI’s Market Performance

The stock of High Tide Inc (HITI) has seen a -3.77% decrease in the past week, with a 9.74% rise in the past month, and a 66.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for HITI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.32% for HITI’s stock, with a 45.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HITI

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HITI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for HITI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2021.

HITI Trading at 29.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, High Tide Inc saw 85.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -6.77%, with -3.89% for asset returns.

Based on High Tide Inc (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $33.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 199.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of High Tide Inc (HITI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.