Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) has decreased by -9.79% when compared to last closing price of $27.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Despite higher catastrophe losses, HRTG, PRA, and HCI not only outperform the industry but also crush the Zacks S&P 500 composite and Finance sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) Right Now?

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HRTG is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HRTG is 24.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.14% of that float. The average trading volume for HRTG on September 25, 2025 was 462.69K shares.

HRTG’s Market Performance

HRTG’s stock has seen a -1.05% decrease for the week, with a 13.05% rise in the past month and a 12.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for HRTG’s stock, with a 36.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HRTG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

HRTG Trading at 8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.39. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc saw 57.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from Garateix Ernie J, who sold 8,334 shares at the price of $27.24 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Garateix Ernie J now owns 1,237,474 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, valued at $227,018 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 33.49%, with 6.89% for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $103.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.