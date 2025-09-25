Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95x compared to its average ratio. HIG has 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HIG is 280.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on September 25, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

HIG stock’s latest price update

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.03%relation to previous closing price of $131.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that HIG expands cyber coverage via ICON, boosting access for small businesses while posting strong Q2 growth.

HIG’s Market Performance

Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) has experienced a 0.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month, and a 6.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $138. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to HIG, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

HIG Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.80. In addition, Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) saw 13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Hunt Donald Christian, the EVP & General Counsel of Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The), sold 2,124 shares at $133.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Hunt Donald Christian is holding 0 shares at $284,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 19.55%, with 4.37% for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.21 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hartford Insurance Group Inc.(The) (HIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.