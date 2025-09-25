Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX): A Technical Analysis

Haoxin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HXHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for HXHX is 2.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HXHX on September 25, 2025 was 137.38K shares.

HXHX stock’s latest price update

Haoxin Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: HXHX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.70% compared to its previous closing price of $1.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-16 that Ningbo, China, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Haoxin Holdings Limited (“Haoxin” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: HXHX), a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,750,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4 per share. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “HXHX” on April 15, 2025.

HXHX’s Market Performance

HXHX’s stock has risen by 21.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.99% and a quarterly drop of -14.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.61% for Haoxin Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.42% for HXHX’s stock, with a -3.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HXHX Trading at 18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares surge +41.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for HXHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Haoxin Holdings Ltd stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%.

Based on Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Haoxin Holdings Ltd (HXHX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.