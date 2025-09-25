GRI Bio Inc (GRI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRI is -1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRI is 2.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On September 25, 2025, GRI’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

GRI stock’s latest price update

The stock of GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI) has increased by 9.23% when compared to last closing price of $1.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that No decline in lung function observed at 6-week interim analysis builds upon positive safety and biomarker data

GRI’s Market Performance

GRI’s stock has risen by 10.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 47.92% and a quarterly rise of 57.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.41% for GRI Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.16% for GRI’s stock, with a -56.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GRI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GRI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

GRI Trading at 30.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +51.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRI rose by +10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7200. In addition, GRI Bio Inc saw -71.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRI

The total capital return value is set at -2.98%. Equity return is now at value -248.95%, with -157.55% for asset returns.

Based on GRI Bio Inc (GRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -95.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GRI Bio Inc (GRI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.