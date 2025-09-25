Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) Stock Faces 2.99% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) has gone up by 0.98% for the week, with a -0.26% drop in the past month and a -15.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.22% for GRNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for GRNT’s stock, with a -1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) is above average at 23.05x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRNT is 63.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRNT on September 25, 2025 was 663.52K shares.

GRNT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) has surged by 1.34% when compared to previous closing price of $5.58, but the company has seen a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-23 that Granite Ridge increased its production by 8% quarter-over-quarter in Q2 2025. GRNT expects further production growth in 2H 2025 and 2026 while also adding to its inventory. This has involved heavy spending though, with Granite Ridge’s leverage projected at 1.0x at the end of 2025, up from 0.7x at the end of 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRNT

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRNT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GRNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GRNT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

GRNT Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNT rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Granite Ridge Resources Inc saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNT starting from Miller Matthew Reade, who purchased 600 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Miller Matthew Reade now owns 1,284,664 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc, valued at $3,210 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTNEY JOHN, the Director of Granite Ridge Resources Inc, purchased 974 shares at $5.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that MCCARTNEY JOHN is holding 83,091 shares at $5,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Ridge Resources Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -1.07%. Equity return is now at value 4.90%, with 3.06% for asset returns.

Based on Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $219.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 63.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.