Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBDC is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GBDC is 246.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBDC on September 25, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

GBDC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC) has decreased by -1.71% when compared to last closing price of $14.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that BDCs have already experienced a notable correction. The sector median P/NAV metric indicates ~12% discount to NAV. Many players are priced even below that.

GBDC’s Market Performance

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) has experienced a -2.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month, and a -4.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for GBDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.94% for GBDC’s stock, with a -7.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GBDC, setting the target price at $12.25 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

GBDC Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.48. In addition, Golub Capital BDC Inc saw -6.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Golub Lawrence E, who purchased 6,059,971 shares at the price of $15.13 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Golub Lawrence E now owns 6,059,971 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc, valued at $91,687,363 using the latest closing price.

Golub Lawrence E, the Chairman of Golub Capital BDC Inc, sold 6,059,971 shares at $15.13 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Golub Lawrence E is holding 0 shares at $91,687,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.58% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC Inc stands at 0.52%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $274.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.